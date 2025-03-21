Hurricanes Perfecting Defensive Structure During Win Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes are on fire lately. The team just stomped the San Jose Sharks to earn their NHL-leading eighth straight victory.
The Hurricanes' hot streak has them comfortably in second place in the Metropolitan Division. That spot guarantees them home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Whoever faces them in the opening series, most likely the New Jersey Devils, will have to overcome the defensive structure the Canes have perfected over this winning streak.
The Hurricanes have been a stifling defensive group over the last few weeks. In their eight-game winning streak, they've allowed two goals or less in each game.
What sticks out about their defensive structure is how important speed is. The Canes prioritize skating in all three zones, but it stands out in their defense. It's rare for them to give up odd-man rushes at even strength, and if that happens their recovery is impressive. The entire roster has speed to makeup for any gaps, and opposing teams cannot sustain offensive pressure because of it.
One data point to focus on while evaluating defensive performance is expected goals in all situations. It's not the whole equation but can help illustrate something important. Calculating several factors like shot distance, angle of the shot, circumstances of the game, and players on the ice helps show the quality of the chances a team is surrendering.
The folks at MoneyPuck are excellent at tracking this statistic, and their data on the Hurricanes' last eight games reinforces how stifling they are. For example, in the team's most recent victory over the Sharks, Carolina dominated. The Sharks scored first off of the rare turnover the Canes allowed, but that was the end of their scoring chances. According to MoneyPuck's model, the Sharks' expected goal total was a measly 1.06 compared to the Hurricanes' 2.51.
Their goalies are playing excellent hockey, but their worst defensive performance over this winning streak yielded an expected goals-against of 2.81 against the Detroit Red Wings. Luckily, the Canes recorded an expected goal total of 3.45 and secured a 2-1 victory.
It's even more impressive after acknowledging the roster turnover they went through in the last year. Their blue line is incredibly different from last season, but the new defenders they brought in have fit perfectly in this system and helped fuel the team's success. Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker are two mobile puck-movers who fit perfectly in their roles with the team.
The Hurricanes have transformed their team since the NHL Trade Deadline. This team is fast, aggressive, and plays for one another, a combination that produces elite defense. As the postseason nears, its defensive performance becomes more of a concern for potential playoff opponents.
