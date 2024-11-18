Oilers Center Named First Star of Week
The Edmonton Oilers' captain made NHL history recently when he recorded his 1,000th career point. When Connor McDavid scored on a feed from center Leon Draisaitl, he become the fourth-fastest player in league history to reach that mark.
After returning from injury, the Oilers' star center provided a huge boost to his struggling team. His all-star performance was recognized by the league, as he was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending November 17th. He joins Dallas Stars winger Mason Marchment and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy as the Three Stars.
"McDavid became the fourth-fastest (659 GP) and fourth-youngest (27 years, 306 days) player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone," NHL Public Relations wrote. "Totaling 3-5—8 across three games to propel theOilers (9-7-2, 20 points) to a 2-0-1 week."
Through his first 15 games this season, McDavid is scoring in bunches. He has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points so far, with three of his tallies coming on the power play.
The Oilers are counting on McDavid to continue his elite scoring as the team continues pushingn through the season. The team is 9-7-2 with 20 points, putting them in fifth place in the Pacific Division. They are only four points away from the top of the division, but Edmonton has struggled mightily to find consistency through the early parts of the season.
McDavid is continuing to be the best player in the world, however, and the Oilers can at least count on that. While the Edmonton superstar has just reached the 1,000 point threshold, he has plenty left to achieve.
The Oilers lost in disappointing fashion to the Florida Panthers in last year's Stanley Cup Finals. Edmoton came up just one win short of the ultimate prize, and it's clear that is the only thing that McDavid and the Oilers care about in 2024-2025. But it doesn't hurt to have another First Star of the Week honor along the way.
