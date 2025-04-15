Oilers Defenseman To Have Hearing as Tensions Rise with Kings
Tensions between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are already starting to boil over as they get set to face off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year. In their final meeting of the regular season, it was clear there is plenty of animosity between the Oilers and Kings.
Numerous reports have indicated that Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will have a hearing for a cross-checking incident against Kings’ forward Quinton Byfield.
In the second period, while already down 4-0, Byfield was poking at a loose puck in the Oilers’ crease when Nurse targeted Byfield’s head with a cross-check and forced him down to the ice. While lying on the ice, Nurse delivered another unwarranted cross-check, driving his head into the ice.
Nurse was given a game misconduct and Byfield did not return to the game with an injury.
Byfield has been playing great hockey as of late and had already picked up a goal by the time Nurse took him out of the game. Byfield’s status moving forward is not yet known.
These two teams are set to meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it’s possible the Oilers play without Nurse to start the series. The Oilers have one game remaining in the regular season before the start of the postseason, and this suspension could easily be more than just one game.
The NHL Department of Player Safety officially announced that they will have a hearing with Nurse for his cross-checking incident against Byfield.
Regardless of if Nurse misses games or not, the first round series between the Oilers and Kings will be entertaining. The two teams combined for 69 penalty minutes in their final regular season meeting, with the Oilers accounting for 53 minutes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!