Flames Season Riding on Matchup With Golden Knights
The Calgary Flames have kept themselves alive and in the playoff fight into the final week of the season, but the whole year could ride on one game. Set for battle with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Flames need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
A win won’t punch the Flames’ ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it will keep them within striking distance of the Western Conference wild card. With a 39-27-14 record for 92 points, the Flames are two points behind the St. Louis Blues.
If the Flames defeat the Golden Knights and the Blues lose their final game of the season, the Flames will be tied with 92 points with a game left to play.
The odds are still very much stacked in St. Louis’ favor, but the Flames have secured standings points in six straight games, keeping them afloat. The Flames are the last team in the West still in the fight for a playoff spot.
The Blues, meanwhile, had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak, but have gone winless in the three games since. With one game left to play, they’ll need a win against the Utah Hockey Club to seal the deal and clinch a playoff berth.
According to moneypuck.com, the Flames have a 13.8% chance of making the playoffs, a number on the rise over the last few weeks. The Blues, meanwhile, hold an 88.5% chance of clinching a playoff berth, and they control their fate.
A Flames win, not taking the Blues game into account, would add 12.4% to their playoff chances.
The Minnesota Wild are also still floating around in the wild card race but are also still trying to clinch a spot. They take on the Anaheim Ducks and also control their playoff destiny. A win over the Ducks and they’re in.
All three of the Flames, Blues, and Wild will be playing at the same time, making for a dramatic night of hockey in the Western Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!