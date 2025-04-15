Penguins' Sidney Crosby Continues to Dominate Player Poll
In his 20th NHL season, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has maintained his elite status. Leading his team in scoring with 32 goals, 57 assists, and 89 points, he made history by becoming the first player in league history to average a point per game in 20 NHL campaigns, breaking a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky.
At 37 years old, the Penguins' superstar still dominates the NHLPA Player Poll. In this year's edition, Crosby took home three honors. He was named the most complete player and the smartest overall player. He was also the most named center for when you need to win a face-off.
The recognition of Crosby's game by his peers is a sign of two things. The first is his incredible durability, talent, and work ethic. To be so productive and effective after 20 seasons and years of wear and tear is a testament to that.
The second is how much respect and reverence the rest of the league has for Crosby. Despite the Penguins missing the playoffs each of the past three seasons, Crosby's game hasn't declined. His defensive awareness is elite, he has one of the best face-off winning percentages in the NHL year after year, and he constantly plays against the opponent's best forward group.
And through all of that he edged out players in their prime like Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the title of Most Complete Player. He took home 27% of the votes, taking the title of Smartest Overall Player over Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov.
It's been another successful individual season for Crosby. Now one of the top-10 scorers all-time and a future Hall of Famer, he still has the respect of his peers and dominates the NHLPA's Players Poll.
