Oilers Defenseman to Miss Start of Training Camp
The Edmonton Oilers are already going to be without forward Evander Kane for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season, but they’ll at least enter camp down another key skater. Veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse is expected to miss the start of Oilers’ training camp with an injury.
According to Oilers analyst Tom Gazzola, Nurse is still dealing with a lingering injury suffered during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. Gazzola states that Nurse should be ready to start the regular season on time and be fully recovered before training camp ends.
Nurse has been taking part in informal skates with his teammates, but nothing has been done in an official capacity. It's not clear what kind of injury is nagging Nurse, but it popped up during the Oilers' Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers.
Despite being a veteran of almost 10 NHL seasons, Nurse was a target of a lot of criticism during the postseason. Nurse appeared in 25 games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but finished a minus-9.
In 81 regular season games, Nurse picked up 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 total points. Not bad from a defenseman, but so much more is expected from the organization’s highest-paid blue liner.
Nurse is about to enter the fourth year of an eight-year deal that earns him $9.25 million annually.
In 640 career games played, Nurse has recorded 76 goals and 191 assists for 267 total points.
Nurse is usually one of the healthiest players on the Oilers roster having rarely missed time in the last few seasons. The team doesn’t expect him to miss any regular season games, but they will want to monitor whatever has lingered an entire offseason.
The Oilers will also need Nurse to find whatever earned him that large contract as they look to get right back to contending for the Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!