Oilers Finalize Extension With Gritty Forward
It was reported a while ago that the Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to a long-term contract extension. After about a week of waiting, the Oilers have finally made the deal official, announcing an eight-year contract extension for Frederic.
Frederic has re-signed with the Oilers on an eight-year deal that will earn him $3.85 million annually. This new deal will run through the 2032-33 season and expire when Frederic is 35 years old.
The Oilers added Frederic to their lineup ahead of the NHL trade deadline, but he only appeared in one regular season game following the move. The Boston Bruins traded Frederic to the Oilers while he was recovering from a lower-body injury.
Frederic wasn’t a staple in the Oilers’ lineup until the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs started. In 22 playoff games with the Oilers, Frederic scored one goal and three assists for four total points while averaging 11:25 of ice time per game.
The newest piece of the Oilers’ depth forward group isn’t known for his offensive abilities. Rather, Frederic was a hot commodity at the deadline thanks to his tendency to be a bruiser on the ice.
Over the course of his 338-game NHL career, Frederic has picked up 672 hits, with an extra 154 body checks coming in 44 playoff games.
In 338 career games, Frederic has scored 55 goals and 54 assists for 109 total points.
The Oilers fell short in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, but they believe Frederic can be a key piece in getting them over the hump. He’ll have eight years at an affordable cap hit to make things work in Edmonton.
