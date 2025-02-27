Bruins Top Trade Asset Out Following Injury
The Boston Bruins have found themselves in a precarious position as the trade deadline closes in with multiple names appearing on trade boards. While Brad Marchand is the most surprising, Trent Frederic has emerged as the most likely player to be traded by the Bruins.
A move involving Frederic might be a bit tough after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins recent loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Frederic will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis.
While Frederic will be out of the lineup, Johnston says that the injury won’t halt any trade conversations ahead of the deadline.
So long as the injury isn’t a season-ender, Frederic could still return to health and quickly be a difference-maker in a playoff contender’s lineup. The Fourth Period has linked the Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Minnesota Wild to Frederic.
The Canucks may want an immediate impact from any additions they make to their lineup, as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, but this injury shouldn’t turn them away from Frederic.
In 57 games played this season, Frederic has scored eight goals with seven assists for 15 total points. While the offensive numbers are below his standard, teams are not looking to nab the 26-year-old for his scoring ability.
Teams want to add Frederic’s hard-nosed style of play and willingness to get chippy with opposing teams. He’s picked up 155 hits this season and led the Bruins with 204 during the 2023-34 campaign.
Over his 337 career games at the NHL level, Frederic has notched 55 goals with 54 assists for 109 points and a whopping 670 hits.
Frederic isn’t afraid to throw his body around and even with an injury he may still be a name on the move before the trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!