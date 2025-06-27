Maple Leafs Nearing Extension With Star Center
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on to kick off the NHL offseason as they consider some huge changes. One key name the Maple Leafs hope isn’t part of any subtractions is former captain John Tavares, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Earlier reports indicated the Maple Leafs and Tavares were not close to an extension, but the dialogue has continued. Chris Johnston said on TSN’s Insider Trading that talks have continued and the two sides are closing in on a new deal.
“I’m sensing a window of daylight,” Johnston said. “As someone said to me today… things are inching closer to getting done here.”
Tavares joined the Maple Leafs in 2019 on a seven-year deal worth $11 million annually, one of the biggest contracts in the NHL at the time. At 34 years old, there is no doubt Tavares will be taking a pay cut on his next deal, but by how much?
In 75 games played this past season, Tavares flirted with 40 goals notching 38 tallies and 36 assists for 74 total points. Over his seven years with the Maple Leafs, Tavares have scored 222 goals and 271 assists for 493 points.
“It’s not a deep market at center,” Johnston said. “Obviously, the player likes the city, and the team likes the player.”
Both Tavares and the Maple Leafs are hopeful their relationship will continue for another few years. Exactly how many years and for how many dollars might be the sticking point in contract talks right now, but progress appears to be made.
The Maple Leafs are already losing a key superstar in Mitch Marner and some might believe losing another in Tavares is the right move for the team. Despite the long list of playoff failures, there is belief Tavares can be a useful piece in a Stanley Cup run in Toronto.
