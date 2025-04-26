Oilers Flip Script for First Series Win
The Edmonton Oilers took full advantage of home ice, defeating the Los Angeles Kings by a final score of 7-4. The Oilers scored four unanswered goals in the final period to earn their first victory of the series. The Pacific Division battle tightens, as the Oilers cut the Kings' series lead in half and the momentum shifts slightly back in Edmonton's favor.
The Oilers managed to turn this series around by flipping the script on the Kings. The first two games were dominated by one thing: the Kings' offensive explosion. Their power play was phenomenal en route to back-to-back six-goal games and a 2-0 series lead.
The Kings' power play still excelled in Game 3, but it was the Oilers' offensive explosion that dominated this contest. Led by Connor McDavid's three-point performance, Edmonton's offense was dynamic and clutch.
It seems that McDavid does some of his best postseason work following a loss, and that was certainly the case again in Game 3. In the 33 games immediately following a playoff loss, he's recorded 21 goals and 63 points.
Their power play was the best it's been in the series, and it was the difference for the Oilers. Edmonton went 2-for-2 on the power play, and their second tally won them the game. After making an excellent entry with the puck, defenseman Evan Bouchard redirected a feed from Leon Draisaitl behind Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper. It was Bouchard's second goal of the game and proved to be the game-winner.
For the Oilers to win this matchup for the fourth consecutive season, this is the way forward. It's not necessarily the way for them to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, but it's clear that this series is an offensive showdown. With 30 goals scored in just three games, there are no signs of the scoring slowing down, with at least two more games guaranteed to be played. If Edmonton can continue to flip the script and be the assertive offensive team, they will even up and take control of their first-round series.
