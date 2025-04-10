Oilers' Connor McDavid Ready for Postseason Tear
Connor McDavid returned to the Edmonton Oilers lineup against the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers' captain missed the last eight games, but played like he hadn't missed a beat and helped his team pick up a huge win over the Blues.
McDavid posted three points in his return for the Oilers. The Blues had no answer for the world's greatest player. Their head coach, Jim Montgomery, was open about their struggles with McDavid in his post-game comments.
"We didn’t do a good enough job covering McDavid," he said. "And we didn’t do a good enough job protecting our net front."
McDavid's performance was classic. He was explosive, had the puck on a string, and eyes in the back of his head. Despite having a couple of weeks off, he was able to play 24 shifts for 20:35 minutes of ice time. He put it all together for the game-winning goal, as he found winger Connor Brown with less than a minute to go. In 64 games this season, he's collected 26 goals, 67 assists, and 93 points to stay in the top 10 in NHL scoring.
Connor McDavid is playing his best hockey and has everything to prove in the postseason. That is a major problem for the rest of the NHL. The Oilers were left broken-hearted after the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. He recorded 42 points in 25 games for Edmonton, but it wasn't enough to deliver the championship to his team.
This time around could be different. McDavid's not only determined, he's healthy. Missing time down the stretch may have cost the team a few points in the standings, but the trade-off could be a championship. The Oilers have a difficult road back to the Stanley Cup Finals, but McDavid is ready to go on another Conn Smythe run. This time, it could end with the greatest player in the game finally lifting the Stanley Cup.
