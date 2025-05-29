Oilers Get Key Defenseman Back for Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from heading back to the Stanley Cup Final, and a rematch with the Florida Panthers. Before they can look ahead to the Cup Final, however, they still have to deal with the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
With just one win needed to move on, the Oilers are getting a key piece of their defensive group back in time for Game 5. Blue line Mattias Ekholm has been out of the Oilers lineup for all but one game since late March with an injury.
After taking line rushes alongside Evan Bouchard during morning skate, all signs point to Ekholm making his playoff debut in Game 5 against the Stars.
Ekholm is yet to play a postseason game this year with his one game since his injury coming against the San Jose Sharks mid-April. In 65 total games played this season, Ekholm has scored nine goals and 24 assists for 33 total points.
At first, it seemed like the Oilers were missing Ekholm on their blue line. After going on an outstanding run and now on the verge of another trip to the Cup Final, getting Ekholm back is just another weapon for the Oilers to utilize.
With a 3-1 series lead, the Oilers have outscored the Stars 16-8 with Stuart Skinner finding a good rhythm after a rough start to the postseason. The Stars’ only win came in Game 1, and the Oilers haven’t looked back since, winning three straight, allowing just two goals in those outings.
