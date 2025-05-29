Panthers Keep Hands Off Prince of Wales Trophy
For the third consecutive year, the Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final. As defending champions, the Panthers are taking a page out of their own book regarding one of the most popular superstitions in the sport.
It’s a common superstition for hockey players that they never touch the Stanley Cup until they win it. Along the way, they don’t touch the Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions or the Clarence Campbell Bowl as the Western Conference champions.
Teams break with tradition often when it comes to the handling of the conference championship trophies, but the Panthers have a history to look back at.
In 2023, a few Panthers touched the Prince of Wales Trophy, led by captain Aleksander Barkov. The Panthers went on to lose in the Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
Last year, the Panthers avoided touching the Prince of Wales Trophy, and defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.
With those particular instances in mind, the Panthers once again did not touch the trophy as they punch their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. It’s worked for them before, and they might be taking on a familiar foe.
The Panthers are waiting for the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Oilers and Dallas Stars. The Oilers have a 3-1 series lead and are one win away from making a Stanley Cup Final rematch official.
For what it’s worth, the Oilers did not touch the Clarence Campbell Bowl last season and lost to the Panthers. If they defeat the Stars, it’s safe to say they will go in a different direction and touch the trophy hoping for a change in fortunes.
