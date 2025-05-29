Maple Leafs GM Says Change is Coming
The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another brutal defeat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling well short of expectations. With nine straight early exits from the postseason, fans of the Maple Leafs have been begging for big changes, and they might finally get their wish.
It all started with the Maple Leafs announcing that president Brendan Shanahan would not have his contract renewed, but general manager Brad Treliving took things a step further. During his end-of-season press conference, Treliving outright stated a shakeup is coming.
“There will be change moving forward, that’s just the nature of the business,” Treliving said. “There will be changes in personnel… There’s some DNA that has to change within our team.”
Without Shanahan hovering above as the final decision maker, this is the first time a Maple Leafs GM has promised change and there might be a major reconstruction. Kyle Dubas made a similar statement, in 2023, but was fired not long after.
Treliving believes the Maple Leafs can’t be accepting of the same result year after year, and something within the group needs to be different.
“When you keep getting the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change,” Treliving said. “And so that’s on me now going forward.”
When it comes to changes, all eyes are on superstars Mitch Marner and John Tavares. Both are upcoming free agents and are considered part of the “Core Four” in Toronto.
Marner has been one of the Maple Leafs best players for nine years and has long been the target of the fan base’s scorn. It’s likely his time to move on, but Treliving says there are still important discussions to be had.
“We’re in that process right now,” Treliving said. “It’s emotional right now… let’s all take a step back and decompress… I’m going to be in touch with Mitch’s representative and determine what’s best.”
Treliving didn’t commit one way or the other as to if he will offer Marner a new contract or free agency will be his next step. Coming off a 102-point season, Marner would easily be the biggest target on the market.
“We’ll have to see,” Treliving said. “Can I think Mitch can succeed? Yes, I do.”
The Maple Leafs have already started their overhaul with Shanahan being shown the door. It’s now Treliving’s turn to make the moves he believes are right for the team.
