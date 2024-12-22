Former Stars Defenseman Looking for NHL Return
The last time long-time Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg played in an NHL game was over a full year ago with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A hip surgery took Klingberg out of the Maple Leafs lineup for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, and he hasn’t signed a new contract since.
Still a free agent, Klingberg is reportedly looking for another chance in the NHL. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet Saturday Headlines, Klingberg will soon begin skating with a junior team in hopes of returning to the NHL.
“It has been more than 400 days since John Klingberg played in the National Hockey League,” Friedman said. “Sometime just after Christmas, he’s going to resume skating with a junior team.”
Friedman states that Klingberg has been working with the same group that helped superstar veteran Patrick Kane fully recover from a similar hip surgery and continue his NHL career.
“He’s skating with the same people that brought Patrick Kane back,” Friedman said. “And he does want to resume his career.”
Klingberg is just 32 years old and has plenty of NHL experience with 633 career games played. Split between the Stars, Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild, Klingberg has 81 goals and 331 assists for 412 career points.
One of the better puck-moving defensemen when he was at his peak, Klingberg believes he can still cut it at the highest level.
“He’s looking to potentially join a team after Christmas, probably closer to the end of January.”
If Klingberg can prove he’s fully recovered from his hip surgery and still has the ability to be a useful piece on a blue line, there should be plenty of teams willing to take a chance. He is a right-shot defender who might still have top-notch passing skills and will likely play for cheap this season.
It’s been over a year since Klingberg laced his skates at the NHL level, but there is hope he still has enough left in the tank to continue his career.
