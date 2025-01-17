Report: Oilers Sign Defenseman Making Return to NHL
After a few weeks of teasing the idea of a return to the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran defenseman John Klingberg to a new contract. Klingberg hasn’t played an NHL game in over a year, but has been working on a return, and the Oilers will be his newest home.
First reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Oilers will bring Klingberg in on an NHL deal after a lengthy recovery process from hip resurfacing surgery. Klingberg got a similar procedure done that multiple current NHLers have gotten and returned to the league from.
Klingberg last played in November of 2023 as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but spent most of his 10-year NHL career as a key figure on the Dallas Stars’ blue line.
Over the course of his 633-game career, Klingberg became known as a top puck-moving defenseman and will look to recapture that glory with the Oilers. Between the Stars, Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and Anaheim Ducks, Klingberg has 81 goals and 331 assists for 412 total points.
Klingberg has always been able to translate his game into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well, scoring 39 points (8G-31A) in 63 games.
The Oilers were one of the few teams who expressed interest in Klingberg early on when he announced he was seeking a return to the NHL. They ended up beating out teams like the Maple Leafs, Stars, and Ottawa Senators.
There is yet to be an official announcement from the Oilers, but Klingberg will likely join the organization and slowly get up to speed before fully making his return to NHL game action. The Oilers have had their eyes on defenseman, and Klingberg might just be the first move on their blue line.
