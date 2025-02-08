Oilers Forward First to Hit 40-Goal Mark
It's been a banner goal scoring season for Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers. In the first season of his new mega-contract, he's played at a superstar level since the opening night puck drop. In a career first situation, he's the NHL leader in goals scored this season as he closes in on a new single-season high.
In a recent loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Oilers' star forward added to his goal scoring lead as well as being the first player to hit the 40-goal mark this season. The Oilers dropped the game to the Avs by a score of 5-4, but Draisaitl's performance was nearly enough to salvage a victory.
He recorded two goals in the game. The first was a laser of a one-timed shot that beat Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood clean.
Draisaitl's second tally of the game, his 40th of the year, was another beautiful play. He started the play in his own defensive zone, leading the breakout and gaining the offensive zone with possession. He dished the puck off, circled behind the net, and peeled off to make himself open. Taking a pass near the right face-off dot, he dangled around one Avs defenseman and managed to fire a shot before falling to his knees. Blackwood stopped the initial shot, but an undeterred Draisaitl roofed his rebound home while nearly on the ice.
Ultimately, the effort Draisaitl put together wasn't enough to overcome the Avalanche's offensive attack. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon recorded one goal and three assists to lead all skaters in points. His line mates, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen also recorded points in the contest as their line continues picking apart opposing defenses. Their star defenseman, Cale Makar, skated 29:11 minutes of ice-time over 28 shifts and recorded two goals and three total points to help the Avs pick up the victory.
