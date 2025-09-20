Oilers Star Forward Focused On Becoming Elite Defender
Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Leon Draisaitl has made a reputation for being incredibly hard to defend, thanks to his strength and size, and if he isn't carrying the puck, he devastates on his off-wing when the puck hits his tape in open ice. But he appears ready to improve his defensive game to a point where he is considered one of the league's best.
Former NHL player-turned NHL media personality Jeff O'Neill commented beneath the original Twitter post by TSN's Ryan Rishaug saying, "Automatic win!"
Surely, if Draisaitl can continue doing the things that have earned him four seasons with 50-plus goals, and six out of his 11 total seasons with 40 or more goals, and provide the Oilers with elite defensive play, the Oilers are only going to become even more of chess match to line up against.
Plus-minus differential isn't always reflective of the player, but rather who is on the ice with him, but his career mark of an even 87 solidifies the fact that he isn't a liability defensively while he is on the ice. But rather a two-way presence that has put in the efforts, but hasn't been given the individual hardware to show for it.
As Draisaitl mentioned, he wants to be in the conversation for the Selke this season. The Selke, of course, is short for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
The Trophy awarded to the league's best defensive player is most accurately described below by NHL.com.
The Frank J. Selke Trophy is an annual award given "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game," as written by NHL.com staff.
Many will remember the dominance that retired Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has had during his NHL career, winning the award six times. Bergeron was a finalist for the award a whopping 12 times.
Bergeron, who was certainly not the offensive talent that Draisaitl is, was the type of player to shut down the opposition, generally in the faceoff circle, and with quick defensive reads and smart and elite stick positioning and then pivot the puck towards the attacking zone.
Draisaitl has all the skill and speed in the world, along with strength and great instincts to do so, but if he focuses on becoming elite defensively, it could mean that his scoring production dips a little.
His 399 career goals across 790 matches indicate that he isn't about to slow down, so watching him navigate scoring and preventing scoring against will be a treat to watch. Maybe that is precisely what will help the Oilers find the Stanley Cup when the 2025-26 season comes to an end.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!