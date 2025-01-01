Oilers Center Named Second Star of Month
A star center for the Edmonton Oilers was named the NHL's Second Star of the Month. The league announced that Leon Draisaitl was awarded the honor for the month of December. Joining Draisaitl is New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom as Third Star and Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon earning First Star honors.
The Oilers' center has been one of the best players all season long, but he closed out 2024 with a stellar month. Draisaitl played in 13 games in December, scoring 10 goals, including three game winners, and adding 14 assists for 24 points. He trailed only MacKinnon for most points recorded during the month.
What also stood out was how many multi-point efforts he posted in December as well. He was held scoreless in just one game in the past month, and posted eight multi-point contests. Seven of those performances came consecutively over a two week stretch where he recorded 18 of his 24 points fo the month.
The production kept Draisaitl on MacKinnon's heels again, but this time in the overall NHL scoring race. The Avs' star leads the league with 61 points, but Draisaitl isn't far behind. Through his first 37 games of the season, the Oilers' center has 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points to bring him within five points of the league lead.
Powered by the incredible play of Draisaitl, the Oilers are reaching a new level as the new year begins. After another sluggish start to a regular season, Edmonton is finding its stride and making a real charge up the divsion and conference standings. They've won seven of their last 10 games and their record is now 22-12-3 for third place in the Pacific Division. With the second half of the season underway, Draisaitl is hoping to continue this MVP level of play and continue the Oilers' ascent up the league standings.
