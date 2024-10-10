Oilers Can’t Panic After Disastrous Season Opener
The 2024-25 NHL season is continuing to open as three teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, failed to record a single goal in their first game of the year. The Oilers were joined by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins as teams that will enter their second game of the season without a goal scored.
The Oilers were shut out by the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 6-0 and nothing went right for them. The new-look defense stumbled, the goaltending didn't help much, and the star forwards were blanked all night.
While concerns may grow, there is no reason to panic if you are a fan of the Oilers. They’re coming off of a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, and found a way to improve their roster in the offseason.
Not only did the Oilers get better on paper, they started last season with a much worse performance. In the opening game of the 2023-24 season, the Oilers lose to the Vancouver Canucks by a core of 8-1.
Sure, they recorded a goal (Leon Draisaitl assisted by Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard), but it was their biggest margin of loss in the entire season. Not only was that their worst game, but the next few months didn’t go great for them either.
The Oilers entered the month of December with a 9-12-1 record and had already fired their head coach.
It’s safe to say things turned around pretty nicely for the Oilers as they later went on a 16-game winning streak, falling just one shy of the all-time record.
The Oilers finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-27-6 record and second in the Pacific Division. Their start to the year was slow and the first game of the season was horrid, but they found a groove and didn’t let up until the Stanley Cup Final.
It’s that sort of mentality that should ease the nerves of the Oilers and their fans. Sure, their start to 2024-25 seemed awful, and getting shut out isn’t expected when your roster features two of the best players in the sport, but there is plenty of time to right the ship.
The Oilers have a few days off, but should be able to get things back on track quickly. Their next contest is Saturday, October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. A perfect opportunity for the Oilers to get right back on the horse.
