Maple Leafs Face Former Coach for First Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not begin the 2024-2025 season in a fashion they wanted. Getting shut out by the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener was not ideal, but the good news for the Leafs is that they have limited time to wallow in the loss.
The Maple Leafs will play on back-to-back nights, taking on the New Jersey Devils. Not only is it a chance for the team to earn their first victory of this campaign, it's the first time they will go against their former head coach, Sheldon Keefe.
Keefe coached the Leafs for four full seasons and part of another, compiling an impressive record of 212-97-40 in the regular season. As the hockey world knows, the issue was in the postseason, as he faltered to a 16-21 record and won just one playoff series as head coach.
Shortly after the Maple Leafs let him go, the Devils snagged Keefe up. Now, he's facing his former team and he was recently asked about this matchup. Speaking to NHL.com, he downplayed any added emotions as he faces the organization that gave him his first NHL coaching job.
"I don't know if it will be an emotional night because I've never coached against a team that I've been associated with in the past," he said.
While he maintained his focus was solely on the game, Keefe did speak glowingly of his time in Toronto and how much the experience meant to him.
"It was a tremendous honor to coach in Toronto," he said. "Just to coach the minor league team was a big deal because I grew up in the area, in Brampton, Ontario. I had a chance to coach professional hockey in, essentially, my hometown, raise my kids. We spent nine years there and it was an incredible opportunity for me and my parents."
With the Devils entering the game with a 2-0 record, Keefe and his team are attempting to stretch it to 3-0. Their head coach might continue to downplay any added incentive, but both he and his former team should go into this contest with a little extra motivation to earn the victory.
