Rangers' Igor Shesterkin Looking for Record-Setting Payday
Igor Shesterkin made waves when he reportedly rejected a record-setting contract from the New York Rangers. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes stated that Shesterkin turned down an eight-year deal worth $11 million annually (AAV), which would have made him the highest paid goalie in NHL history.
$11 million is already a sky-high number, but it seems Shesterkin wants more from the Rangers. According to Responsible Gambler, Shesterkin has multiple aspirations with his next contract.
A source told rg.org that Shesterkin wants an AAV that will set him apart from his Ragners teammates and reset the goalie market for quite a while.
“Not only does he want to be the highest-paid goalie, but the highest-paid Ranger, as well,” according to rg.com. “Right now, Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has a salary cap hit of $11,642,857. Shesterkin wants more than that.”
It sounds like Shesterkin wants negotiations to start at $11.7 million annually, and only go up from there. He showed pretty quickly why he might be worth every dime, too.
In the Rangers’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Shesterkin posted a 29-save shutout. The Penguins didn’t challenge the Rangers much, but Shesterkin wasn’t being beaten.
Shesterkin is targeting the biggest goalie contract in NHL history, but he wants to make sure there is a wide margin between him and second place. Carey Price signed an eight-year deal that earns him $10.5 million annually from the Montreal Canadiens.
"He wants to set the market for goaltenders, and he doesn't want just to nudge it over the top," the source told rg.org. "He wants to set the market and not be beaten in that market in a little while."
Goalie contracts have been a hot topic recently with Shesterkin’s negotiations and the recent feud between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman. Those two ended up agreeing to an eight-year deal worth $8.5 million annually.
If Shesterkin gets a deal that sits him at $12 million annually, he’ll certainly hold the top dollar amount for NHL goalies for quite some time.
When the 2025-26 season kicks off, the league's biggest AAV will be held by Edmonton Oilers' superstar Leon Draisaitl at $14 million. Shesterkin may not ask for that much, but it's clear he wants to hover around that kind of number. He wants record-setting money.
