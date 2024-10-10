Breakaway on SI

Report: Maple Leafs Looking to Trade Underused Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are already seeing trade rumors stir up around their organization.

Apr 16, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
 The 2024-25 NHL season is underway, and the Toronto Maple Leafs might already be looking to make a move. After the addition of multiple veteran defensemen over the offseason, the Maple Leafs have pushed Timothy Liljegren down in the lineup.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, the Maple Leafs are looking to takers on Liljegren.

“Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren,” Friedman writes. “He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with.”

Liljegren has spent parts of five seasons with the Maple Leafs at the NHL level, but never seemed to find regular time in the lineup. The most games he’s played in a season came in 2022-23, when he appeared in 67 games.

Since making his debut in the 2019-20 season, Liljegren has played 196 games in the NHL and posted 65 points (14G-51A).

Liljegren came into the Maple Leafs organization with all kinds of hype considering he was a first-round draft pick (17th overall) in 2017.

He’s always shown flashes of potential and has what it takes to play in the NHL, but the Maple Leafs have never been able to give Liljegren his chance.

That lack of opportunity is likely the “not a situation anyone is happy with” Friedman is referring to. Liljegren has what it takes to be a useful NHLer and could be a key piece for the Maple Leafs, but they continue to add players ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Maple Leafs lost their season opener to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 1-0 and Liljegren did not skate.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7, 2025. Speculation has officially started as the Maple Leafs start looking to find a new home for Liljegren.

