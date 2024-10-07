Golden Knights Claim Pair of Forwards
It seems like no matter what is thrown at the Vegas Golden Knights, they always seem to have an answer. This offseason was mostly dedicated to figuring out their salary cap situation after giving recently acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin a lucrative contract extension. With limited funds, the Knights watched as team favorite and Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Marchessault left the team for the Nashville Predators.
Down a few quality players, the Golden Knights needed some talent to add to their lineup. Luckily the waiver wire was full of quality players as every team finalized their opening night rosters. The Knights didn't wait long, as they added two young forwards via waiver claims. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news via his X account.
Cole Schwindt is a 23-year-old forward with limited NHL experience. He played in four NHL contests with the Calgary Flames last season and three the year before with the Florida Panthers. Originally a third-round selection of the Panthers back in 2019, Schwindt has yet to find a permanent role for himself with any NHL team.
The more noteworthy claim of the two is forward Raphael Lavoie. The former Edmonton Oilers' first-round pick had reached a stifling wall. The 24-year-old has recorded at least 24 goals in back-to-back seasons in the AHL, but he's never received a fair shake with the Oilers. Last year he played in seven games with the big club, but failed to record any points while averaging a bit over seven minutes of ice-time. Now joining Vegas, Lavoie has a chance to show he can be a legitimate scorer at the NHL level and live up to his first-round draft status.
