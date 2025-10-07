One Bold Prediction for Each Metropolitan Division Team
The Metropolitan Division is a seemingly wide open race as the 2025-2026 NHL campaigns begins. The Washington Capitals claimed the division title last year with a surprising run, but can they repeat as division champions? Can the Carolina Hurricanes advance further in 2026? All that and more in one bold prediction for each team in the Metropolitan Division.
Carolina Hurricanes - The Hurricanes will win the Eastern Conference
The biggest challenger in the Eastern Conference to the Florida Panthers is the Hurricanes. They have a balanced roster and the only question is will the goaltending stay healthy enough to backstop them through the postseason. The Canes are a serious contender.
Columbus Blue Jackets - The Blue Jackets earn one of the top three spots in the division
The Blue Jackets made some key additions to the middle of their forward lineup, and the combination of those improvements with their blue line remaining intact could propel them up the Metropolitan Division and into a guaranteed playoff spot.
New Jersey Devils - The Devils will win the Metropolitan Division
The Devils are on the rise, and now that Luke Hughes is under contract, the Devils have the best chances to win the Metro Division. Getting out of the East will be a greater challenge, but don’t be surprised when they have the most regular season wins in the division when the postseason begins.
New York Islanders - Matthew Schaefer records 45+ points
The number one overall pick is here to stay as a teenager, and he’ll show why he was the top choice in his rookie year. He will exceed 45 points while playing north of 20 minutes per game, kickstarting a wonderful career on Long Island.
New York Rangers - Mike Sullivan doesn’t help
Mike Sullivan is the new bench boss in New York, but can he guide this team back to the postseason? After the way his tenure ended in Pittsburgh, it’s possible that something isn’t clicking anymore for the two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach. If that’s true, the Rangers will be further entrenched in a very difficult place as an organization.
Philadelphia Flyers - Trevor Zegras finds his game
The Flyers acquired Zegras to give him a fresh start, and their new head coach Rick Tocchet has a strong ability to speak to misunderstood players. Tocchet will get the most out of his new center and Zegras returns to being a 60 to 70-point player again.
Pittsburgh Penguins - The Penguins trade Evgeni Malkin
The 20-year NHL veteran is in the final year of his contract and likely will retire or head back to Russia to close out his professional career. With the Pens out of the playoff race, the team will respectfully give him the chance to contend for one more Stanley Cup in the NHL.
Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin scores 40 goals in his final NHL season
This might not be it for the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, but if it is, he’s going out in a blaze of glory. Ovi hits the 40-goal mark once more in his swan song season.
