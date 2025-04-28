Top Defenseman Keeping Oilers Alive
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are putting on a show to kick off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a tied series at 2-2 and a combined 37 goals. On numerous occasions through the first four games of the series, the Kings looked to have the Oilers on the ropes, but they’ve fought back hard to tie the series.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can be credited as a big reason why the Oilers are still alive, but top defenseman Evan Bouchard is making all of the difference. Bouchard has scored two goals in back-to-back games, including the game-winner in Game 3. Each of those goals have been crucial to keeping the Oilers in this opening-round series.
With time winding down and behind by two goals in the third period of Game 4, Bouchard scored twice to tie the contest. His second came with 30 seconds remaining, sending Rogers Place into a frenzy. With the Oilers' goalie pulled, Bouchard's shot found its way through everyone.
The Oilers scored seven goals in Game 3 but had to crawl back from behind twice. Bouchard scored the Oilers’ second goal of the game, then followed it with the go-ahead and game-winning tally late in the third period.
Bouchard became just the fourth defenseman in NHL history to score multiple goals in back-to-back playoff games.
Through the first four games of the playoffs, Bouchard has four goals and three assists for seven total points. He may be a defenseman, but he's been looking for offense each time he takes the ice.
While the Oilers poured on the shots in the back half of Game 4, picking up 48 in total, Bouchard had nine of them, bringing his shot total to 19 on the series.
He hasn’t been sharp defensively in the series, but the Oilers would be cooked without Bouchard and his timely offense in each of the last two games. Despite the seven points, Bouchard has a minus-2 rating, showing the kind of offensive firepower the Kings have been bringing, as well.
The Kings seemingly found themselves in the driver’s seat quite a bit in their fourth-straight playoff appearance against the Oilers. Bouchard has singlehandedly made sure the Oilers are not only still alive in the series, but in control heading back to LA.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!