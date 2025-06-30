Panthers Extend Star Defenseman
It was previously reported that the Florida Panthers would likely lose star defenseman Aaron Ekblad to free agency, but the tables have turned. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Panthers are nearing a contract extension with Ekblad, keeping him from testing the waters of free agency.
McKenzie notes that the Panthers are nearing a long-term extension with the 29-year-old blue liner. Sprotsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted the contract will be an eight-year deal worth $6.1 million.
Ekblad is coming off of a long-term deal that earned him $7.5 million against the salary cap. Despite the term carrying Ekblad deep into his 30s, the annual pay cut is huge for the Panthers as they look to continue building a Stanley Cup team.
This new deal will keep Ekblad under control of the Panthers through the 2032-33 season. Ekblad could have easily gotten a bigger pay day on the open market, but he decided he wanted to stick around with a team that has made it to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, including a back-to-back championships.
The Panthers entered this offseason with multiple big-name pending unrestricted free agents in Ekblad, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand. With a little under 24 hours until free agency officially opens, they now have two of those three names locked in.
Bennett signed an eight-year extension worth $8 million annually and will also run through the 2032-33 season.
The Panthers have made an offer to Marchand, but an answer is yet to be revealed.
Ekblad has been a key piece of the Panthers organization since he was taken first overall in 2014. In 11 seasons with the Panthers, he has played in 732 games with 380 total points (118G-262A).
