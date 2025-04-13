Oilers Star Goalie Returning from Injury
The Edmonton Oilers are on their way to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they should have a key piece of their lineup back. Ahead of their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers have announced that starting goalie Stuart Skinner will return to the lineup.
Skinner missed the last eight games with an injury but is ready to return to the crease and gear up for a run to the postseason.
The Oilers found a way to cover without their All-Star goalie between the pipes going 5-3-0 in their last eight games.
Skinner has played in 49 games this season with a 24-18-4 record and holds a .894 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.
The Oilers are looking to cross that final threshold to secure the Cup, finishing last season by dropping in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Skinner turned into a solid postseason run last year with 14 wins and a .901 save percentage in 23 starts.
Skinner’s first game back won’t be an easy task, either, as the Jets are looking to lock up the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team. Through 80 games, the Jets have a 55-21-4 for 114 standings points.
The Oilers already know they will take on the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth straight season, but still have a chance to lock in home-ice for the first round.
The Oilers have been hit hard with injuries over the last few weeks, but getting Skinner back is a huge step in the right direction at a perfect time.