Canadiens Need Help to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Montreal Canadiens went from winners of six straight to losers on back-to-back nights. Thankfully for the Canadiens, their second loss came in overtime, earning them a standings point and pushing them further along in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With the day off after games on back-to-back nights, the Canadiens could use some outside help to punch their ticket. The Canadiens will be scoreboard watching as the Columbus Blue Jackets travel to take on the Washington Capitals.
For the Canadiens to finally clinch their playoff berth, they will need the Blue Jackets to lose in regulation in Washington. The Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising stories of the 2024-25 season and have been in the playoff race all year.
The Blue Jackets also recently steamrolled the Capitals with a 7-0 shutout victory in Columbus. Alex Ovechkin didn’t suit up for the Capitals in that game, but Washington is sure to be looking for revenge on home ice.
Moneypuck.com gives the Blue Jackets a 35.9% chance of defeating the Capitals who are hunting down the President’s Trophy as the top team of the regular season.
The Canadiens and their 39-31-10 record (88 points) hold a five-point lead on the Blue Jackets, sitting at 37-33-9 (83 points). The Blue Jackets are the last team still alive in the Eastern Conference playoff fight.
That overtime loss helped push the Canadiens out of the reach of the Detroit Red Wings, while the New York Rangers and New York Islanders were eliminated earlier in the day.
The Blue Jackets are fighting for their playoff lives while the Canadiens are watching from the sidelines hoping they have more hockey on the horizon. The Canadiens are in the driver’s seat and still hold a 98.7% chance of making the playoffs, but the sooner the ticket can be punched the better.
It'll be up to the Capitals to decide what direction the final week of the season will go in for the Canadiens and Blue Jackets.
