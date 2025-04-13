Islanders Must Address Massive Hole
The New York Islanders are missing the postseason for the first time in three seasons and for just the second time in the last seven years. They've been one of the surprising playoff teams the past few seasons, but won't get the chance to shock the field this year.
The Islanders have been a team that's won by the entire team buying into the system and executing together. It's not predicated on superstars carrying the load, but it's time for the franchise to change their approach.
Heading into the offseason, the Islanders' management must prioritize the acquisition of a superstar to lead this team. Whether it's via trade or addressing the need on the free agent market, the Islanders have to do whatever it takes to secure one.
The good news for the Isles is the free agent group is a tantalizing one. It's easily the most exciting crop of players to hit the open market in recent memory, highlighted by Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. According to PuckPedia, the Isles will have a bit over $28 million in salary cap space to utilize this summer, and they should throw as much as possible at Marner if they want to turn this franchise around.
If Marner isn't a target, there's also goal scorers like Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser who are both set to command huge deals, but far less than Marner. With their ample cap space, they could find a way to bring in another 25-30 goal scorer and possibly go after some of the top restricted free agents.
The RFA market could be a better route for the Islanders. The one sticking point will be re-acquiring their 2026 second-round pick, as they'll need their own draft pick in the case an offer sheet works.
There are players like Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, JJ Peterka of the Buffalo Sabres, Matthew Knies of the Maple Leafs, and Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild. These are still players below the level of Mitch Marner, but they could make a huge difference in New York's lineup with the larger opportunity provided.
All that aside, the Islanders may look to shake things up via trade. General manager Lou Lamoriello isn't known for his blockbuster moves, but he's shown more aggression in the trade market since joining the organization. He traded for Bo Horvat, giving the team a top-six center in his prime. Maybe this offseason is the right time to make another franchise-altering trade.
Whether it's via trade or free agent, it's for Lamoriello to swing another major deal. He can't make a middle-of-the-road signing or bolster the depth. The only way the Islanders can return to the postseason and re-enter the Stanley Cup conversation is to bring in someone who can shoulder the burden and become the new go-to option on Long Island.
