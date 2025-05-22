Oilers' Stuart Skinner Falls Short Again
This was exactly the type of game that couldn't happen for Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers were leading by two goals heading into the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars,
Following a five-goal third period, the Stars defeated the Oilers in Game 1 by a final score of 6-3 to take an early series lead. Three consecutive power play goals from Dallas proved to be the difference, as the Oilers' penalty kill couldn't stop the Stars. After the loss, Skinner expressed his disappointment with the team's overall performance to open the conference finals.
"It’s a tough pill to swallow," Skinner said postgame. "You just can’t be doing that, especially at playoff time, especially against a team like this, they know how to score goals."
This performance is especially discouraging for Skinner. The Oilers wanted to believe their starter turned over a new leaf after two consecutive shutouts against the Vegas Golden Knights to close out the second round. This Game 1 performance proved otherwise, showing that Skinner's game is still mired in inconsistencies.
The Oilers were just beginning to trust Skinner again, but this Game 1 performance is a significant setback. With veteran backup Calvin Pickard reportedly nearing a return from injury, the question must be asked: is Skinner the Edmonton starter for the remainder of the conference finals?
Through six starts in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Skinner is 2-4 with a 3.39 goals-against average and .872 save percentage. Aside from his two shutouts, Skinner has allowed at least four goals in each of his other four starts.
The uncomfortable truth is that this performance aligns with the playoff numbers he's established in the NHL. Over 41 starts, he's 21-19 with a 2.92 GAA and .891 save percentage. It's not enough for the Oilers, who now must claw their way back in another series.
