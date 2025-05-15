Oilers Eliminate Golden Knights, Advance to Western Conference Finals
The Edmonton Oilers are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the third time in four years following a Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. With a 1-0 win, the Oilers eliminated their Pacific Division rivals and moved on to the conference finals in back-to-back campaigns.
Their final meeting was another thriller between the Oilers and Golden Knights. One goal was the difference for the third time in the series, showing how close each contest was. The game winner came during the overtime period, when a mad scramble in the Vegas crease resulted in depth forward Kasperi Kapanen getting his stick on the loose puck. It took several whacks at the puck, but on his third attempt, Kapanen tapped it in for his first postseason goal and the biggest goal of his career so far.
It was a rewarding play for Kapanen. He joined the team after the St. Louis Blues placed him on waivers in November. He's been in and out of the lineup since arriving in Edmonton, but answered the call in Game 5.
The Oilers dispatched the Golden Knights in five games during their second-round matchup. They now await the winner of the Dallas Stars-Winnipeg Jets matchup to determine their opponent. The Stars lead the Jets 3-1 in the series.
Whoever the Oilers face must contend with the superstar duo in Edmonton playing their best hockey. Connor McDavid has 17 points through 11 postseason games this year, and Leon Draisaitl has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. No other duo in the playoffs is producing at a better rate.
While their campaign ended disappointingly, this was not a failed season for Vegas. They captured another Pacific Division title. Center Jack Eichel put together a career-best regular season. They can build on this roster and season, and with the right moves, be back in the postseason in 2026.
