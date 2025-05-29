Former Blackhawks Forward Set for NHL Comeback
Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews' NHL comeback is looking more plausible than ever.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, Toews informed his agent, Pat Brisson, that he is "100 percent committed" to returning to the NHL. Brisson told LeBrun that he will begin taking calls from NHL teams before free agency opens on July 1.
Toews, 37, last played on April 13, 2023, when the Blackhawks lost 5-4 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of the season. The Winnipeg native scored a goal in what was previously his final NHL game.
Toews didn't officially retire, but instead stepped away to focus on his health. Two years later, he feels confident he still has some gas left in the tank.
“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus in March. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give."
The 15-year veteran is certainly not lacking in accomplishments. He captained the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in the early-mid 2010s, won a Conn Smythe and a Selke Trophy, and won two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014. He basically has nothing left to prove, but still, that competitive fire remains.
Plenty of teams will be interested in Toews, but it's hard not to think of his fit with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, who definitely need some depth at center.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!