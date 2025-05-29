Flyers Sign Breakout Forward to Two-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year, $7.5 million extension ($3.75 million AAV), Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman report.
The Flyers selected Foerster with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Alliston, Ontario, native made his debut late in the 2022-23 season and became a regular in the lineup the following season.
Since then, Foerster has become one of the team's better goal scorers. The 23-year-old potted 25 goals this season, only one behind rookie Matvei Michkov for the most on the team, to go along with 18 assists. His 17.6 shooting percentage was also the best on the team this year.
The Flyers missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season, but they have a good deal of young talent already making an impact. In addition to Foerster and the 20-year-old Michkov, they also have 25-year-old Owen Tippet, 23-year-old Bobby Brink, 25-year-old Noah Cates and more. They also have a pretty solid prospect pool, and with seven picks in the first two rounds of this year's draft, they have a chance to add even more talent to the pool.
Under a more player-friendly coach in Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia' youngsters could have more of a chance to shine than they ever did under John Tortorella.
