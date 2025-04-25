Oilers Turn to Backup Goalie For Game 3
The Edmonton Oilers are making a switch in net for Game 3 of their opening-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. After the Kings took the first two games, the Oilers are turning to backup netminder Calvin Pickard for their first home postseason contest.
The Oilers are trailing the Kings 2-0 in the series, marking the fourth consecutive first-round meeting of the Pacific Division rivals. Edmonton's usual starter, Stuart Skinner, struggled in both of the opening games. The Kings recorded six goals in back-to-back contests en route to a series lead, and Skinner was unable to stem Los Angeles's offensive push. He allowed 11 goals on just 58 shots, continuing a downward trend in the second half.
Skinner's regular season left many questions for the Oilers. In 50 starts, he went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. It was the fewest wins and worst GAA and save percentage since taking over the starting role in Edmonton.
Pickard has been playing the role of relief for Skinner all season long. Due to inconsistent play and injuries to Skinner, Pickard started 31 games and appeared in 36. He posted a record of 22-10-1, with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage. It was his most appearances in a season since he played in 50 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-2017 season.
Now, the Oilers are looking for Pickard to capture the momentum once again. He was the team's better goalie down the stretch in the regular season, winning five of his final seven starts and allowing more than two goals just three times over his final 11 starts. He's been rock-solid for Edmonton, and he'll need to play his best game of the season in his first start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
