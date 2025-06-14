Hurricanes Preparing Massive Free Agent Offer
The Carolina Hurricanes have been criticized since they acquired and quickly dealt superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. The failure to extend him after parting with valuable players and assets to bring him to Raleigh incurred a series of challenges regarding the decision. A disappointing playoff exit added to the criticisms, but it seems that the organization is ready to take another big swing instead.
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta shared a bombshell update regarding the Hurricanes' offseason plans. He reported they are preparing a massive offer for Mitch Marner, a pending free agent forward. The Toronto Maple Leafs' winger is set to test the open market and could command a salary that puts him on par with the likes of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, and Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews.
"When/if Mitch Marner hits the open market July 1, the expectation is the Carolina Hurricanes are going to take a massive swing to try and sign him," he wrote via his X account. "Sources say we shouldn’t be surprised if they go above $14M on an AAV over a 7-year term. UFA market opens in 18 days."
The move would certainly be a "massive swing" for the Canes, but it's clear that they are responding to their earlier failures with plans to do even better. Adding Marner would be the biggest addition to the franchise since Rantanen, and they'd be getting him in his prime. The perennial 100-point scorer would be the perfect addition to a team on the cusp of a championship. His offensive presence could put the team over the top, finally.
When the open market begins, expect the Hurricanes to be a top suitor in the Marner sweepstakes. There will be many teams submitting offers, but it appears that Carolina will make a gigantic offer to bring in a new superstar.
