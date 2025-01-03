Islanders Prospect Displays Leadership and Scoring at WJC
Forward Danny Nelson was essentially an afterthought among United States prospects selected in the 2023 NHL Draft, but the New York Islanders were confident in the player when they selected him in the second round. Following behind the high-end skill of players like Ryan Leonard, Will Smith, Oliver Moore, and Gabe Perreault, Nelson was the 17th pick pick of the second round.
A year and a half later, the Islanders' prospect is trending towards being a very good NHL player and he's only increasing the expectations with his performance so far at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Returning to Team USA after being a member of their gold medal-winning team in 2024, Nelson is bringing an equal amount of veteran leadership combined with dominating scoring abilities that has everybody's attention.
Nelson was not selected in the 2023 NHL Draft for his elite offensive toolkit. Rather, it was his complete game. His ability to get in on the forecheck is equal to his commitment to getting to the net, which is equal to his defensive presence. He's someone that any organization would love to have and has become one of the most dependable players at Notre Dame in his sophomore season.
In his second season with Notre Dame, Nelson's taken a step forward in his offensive game and confidence. It's led to him scoring eight goals and 13 points in the first 18 games with the Fighting Irish.
He brought that confidence to the United States' selection camp for the 2025 WJC, and it earned him a top-six role and being named alternate captain. Embracing that role, he's been setting the tone every contest for the USA squad, doing whatever it takes to get the momentum on his team's side.
It's working for the Minnesota native. Through the quarterfinal round of the 2025 WJC, Nelson has been one of USA's best and most productive players. He has four goals and an assist through five games, and every single one seems to come at the perfect time.
Look at his goal against Switzerland as a perfect example. After putting up three goals on the Swiss in the first period, USA surrendered a goal with a few minutes remaining in the opening frame. Just one minute and 34 seconds later and with the Swiss tilting the ice, Nelson netted his fourth of the tournament and restored a three goal lead to the Americans.
With the United States advancing to the semifinal round, they will be counting on their top players to continue being the best players on the ice. That includes Islanders' prospect Danny Nelson, who has become one of the most important players in the USA's pursuit of a second straight gold medal at the WJC.
