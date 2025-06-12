Everyone Should be Talking About Panthers' Anton Lundell
Any team that plays in their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final has either a high-powered offense, a shut-down defense or superb goaltending.
The Florida Panthers have all of those qualities, and it may make them back-to-back Sunshine State champs for the second time ever. With multiple star players on Florida deserving glory for their deep playoff runs, and rightfully so, there's one player who has flown under the radar.
Five seasons ago, the Panthers finished with the NHL's 12th-worst record and, therefore, earned a lottery pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, where they would end up selecting Anton Lundell with the 12th overall pick.
Lundell played for Idrottsföreningen Kamraterna Helsingfors (HIFK), a team in Liiga (Finland's top professional hockey league), three seasons before debuting for the Panthers in the 2021-22 regular season, according to EliteProspects.com, and he hasn't looked back since.
In his rookie season, Lundell had career-highs in goals (18) and a plus-minus of +33, which led all rookies that year in what was the groundwork for years to come.
Three years later, Lundell plays a vital role in a team hoping to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. Since drafting the Espoo, Finland, native five seasons ago, the Panthers have assembled the league's best defensive center duo in the NHL thanks to fellow Fin Aleksander Barkov, and It's been one of the key components for the position they are in today.
Following a mediocre sophomore season, Lundell was responsible for centering some of the best defensive lines in the NHL. With forward lines logging at least 170 minutes of ice time together during the 2023-24 regular season, Lundell's line had a league-best expected goals against per 60-minute tally of 1.59, oh and Barkov's line was second in that same department, according to MoneyPuck.com.
Lundell's defensive prowess would carry into the playoffs that season, where he would have the best on-ice expected goals against per 60-minute tally of any Florida center man on a Stanley Cup-winning team that held Leon Draisaitl goalless in a seven-game series, something Lundell definitely had a role in.
Like everyone else, the Panthers saw one of the game's best young shut-down centers develop in front of their eyes and knew that if they wanted to run things back, they would need Lundell's 200-hundred-foot game for the foreseeable future.
Just nine days after helping Florida win their first Cup, the Panthers locked up the then-22-year-old Fin to be their shut-down center of the future with a six-year deal with an AAV of $5 million dollars, according to PuckPedia.com.
Now that contract looks to be a massive bargain for Florida, as Lundell is once again owning his team's best on-ice expected goals against per 60-minute tally of any Panther center man this post-season, but this time added with a touch more offense with the help of his veteran winger.
The Missing Wingman
When Panthers general manager Bill Zito shocked the hockey world and traded for Brad Marchand at this year's NHL Trade Deadline, Florida head coach Paul Maurice stuck him on Lundell's line with Eetu Luostarinen, a line that quickly transformed into one of the most impactful lines these playoffs.
Sure, most of the lines goals have come off the stick of Marchand, who is playing some of his best hockey yet who is surely due for a big payday on July 1st, but it's not like Lundell and Luostarinen have been passengers.
Lundell and Luostarinen have a combined 31 points in 20 games these playoffs, where they have played a part in some of Florida's most significant plays this post-season.
Lundell got primary assists on both of Marchand's goals in Game 2 on Friday night, including his double-overtime winner.
And just recently, the two Fins helped open the scoring in Game 3 on Tuesday night as they both assisted on Marchand's opening goal.
Say what you want about Marchand finding the back of the net much more than his linemates, but give credit to Lundell and Luostarinen for their unselfishness, as it's helped one of the game's greatest playoff performers continue to dominate even at age 37.
It's a line that's finished second in expected goals twice in the past three playoff games for the Panthers. And underneath it all lies once again their center man's ability to shut down some of the most talented hockey players on earth. Something Lundell is used to by now.
"Even last year in the Final, we saw what Edmonton had. They've got fast, great players. You have to be aware all the time on the ice, especially when the top players are on the ice." said Lundell to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun last week before Game 1.
Lundell's familiarity with playing against Edmonton's star players has once again gained the trust of his head coach.
Throughout the past two games, Maurice has shown great confidence in the Lundell line's ability to shut down Edmonton’s dangerous offense.
From Games 2 and 3 of this series, Lundell and his line have matched up against either Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, or both at least 17 times, mostly at 5-on-5, but there have been some instances, like in Game 2 when Edmonton pulled goaltender Stuart Skinner for the extra attacker, which would then give Edmonton a fully loaded offense. Maurice responded with the Lundell line.
It's kind of bizarre when you think about it: a player who is five and six years younger than two of the NHL's top five best players has shut them down for back-to-back years now. Giving his team the unique ability to win matchups.
Lundell has been a Swiss Army Knife to the best team in the NHL, and it probably sucks that he's been in the shadow of a player who just won their third Selke Trophy, but you can bet he'll trade that for his name to be engraved on the Cup for a second time in back-to-back seasons before reaching the age of 24.
