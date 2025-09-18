Penguins Top Prospect Out Indefinitely
The 2025-26 season will be an important year for the Pittsburgh Penguins, even if they aren’t in the hunt to contend for anything special. The Penguins are in a rebuilding phase and are ready to begin implementing prospects and future stars into their lineup.
One key Penguins prospect will have to wait a little longer for his next opportunity at the NHL. On the opening day of training camp, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas announced that Rutger McGroarty will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
McGroarty suffered a lower-body injury towards the end of last season that sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. With this new ailment being labeled as an upper-body injury, the Penguins are being cautious with their prize prospect.
"It's going to be a little more of an indefinite timeline because of his age and the potential he has,” Dubas said “Just have to be very patient with Rutger on that one."
Dubas didn’t disclose exactly what kind of injury McGroarty is dealing with, but noted the team will provide updates as he continues to return to health.
Originally a 14th overall draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2022, the Penguins acquired McGroarty in a prospect swap ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Penguins added McGroarty in exchange for 2023’s 14th overall pick, Brayden Yager.
McGroarty made the Penguins’ opening night roster but was quickly sent to the American Hockey League to continue working on his game. The Penguins eventually recalled McGroarty before the end of the season.
In eight games played, McGroarty scored a goal and two assists for three points. The 20-year-old played in the Penguins top six forward group, skating alongside Sidney Crosby at times.
The Penguins have high hopes for McGroarty’s future in the NHL and want to be careful as he works his way through his injury. They expect a successful career from the top prospect, and don’t want to hamper any possible development as an NHLer.
