Penguins Can Expect Huge Final Season from Evgeni Malkin
While nothing has been made official by the team or player, the 2025-26 season will likely be Evgeni Malkin’s last with the Pittsburgh Penguins. More than just with the Penguins, Malkin may be calling it a career at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
Malkin is entering the final year of his contract with the Penguins and at the age of 39 with nearly 20 years of NHL experience under his belt, this is very likely the final tour. There is no doubt Malkin has been one of the best players in the NHL for most of his career, but things have begun to fade in the last few years.
In each of the last three seasons, Malkin’s point totals have decreased going from 83 in 2022-23, to 67 in 2023-24, then just 50 last season. With his age going up and his numbers going down, what can the Penguins expect from the future Hall of Famer in his final ride?
The Penguins aren’t expected to be a good team in 2025-26 and will likely be in the draft lottery conversation. With nothing left to lose and wanting to go out on top, Malkin could put up one final outstanding season.
If he stays healthy and is given consistent linemate for most of the 82-game slate, there’s good reason to believe Malkin could easily crack and appropriate 71 points.
Malkin only needs 54 points to cross the 1,400-point mark in his career. That would be a four-point increase from last season, and should be the floor of Malkin’s expectations for 2025-26.
Everyone knows Malkin, even at his age, is capable of more. He’s lost a few steps of speed along the way, but he will still be given a top-six role with the Penguins, giving him plenty of opportunity to make some noise.
Malkin will be hungry to go out on a high of a note as possible. Crossing 1,400 points should be the bare minimum with 71 being an all-too perfect way to close out such an illustrious career.
