Fire Sale Begins for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins knew it was just a matter of time. When they decided to keep the band together for a few more years and extended Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, it sealed the future fate of the organization. At some point this team, a team that made the postseason for 16 straight years, would regress and a rebuild would begin.
After a disappointing start and most recently an embarrassing defeat against the Dallas Stars, it's become all too clear that time has arrived for the Penguins. It's perhaps a year or two sooner than they would like, given that Crosby and Malkin continue producing like valuable top-six forwards, but it's reality of the situation. And when a team is bad, has veteran players with postseason experience, and a need for future assets, it's the perfect recipe for a fire sale to begin in Pittsburgh.
It already started with the trade of center Lars Eller. He was brought in to be a reliable third-line pivot and he filled that role admirably. But with no playoff hopes in sight in 2024-2025, the Pens capitalized on the value of his championship experience and acquired two draft picks from the Washington Capitals for the 35-year-old forward.
And it won't end there for the Pens, who have multiple players other teams will be interested in. Top of that list is defenseman Marcus Pettersson. The 28-year-old has been the steadying force alongside Letang or fellow defender Erik Karlsson the last two seasons, and he's become one of the most dependable stay-at-home defenders in the NHL. There was a window where an extension in Pittsburgh felt likely, but that time has passed and he should be on the move to a new team soon.
After Pettersson, the list continues. Fellow defender Ryan Graves still has multiple years and millions left on his deal, but Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas would love to free his team of that contract.
Offensively, there is probably not a player who is untouchable aside from Malkin and Crosby. Winger Michael Bunting feels like the first to go. He was acquired in return for Jake Guentzel last season, but his slow start in 2024 and reasonable contract terms should have the rest of the league interested if they are searching for a middle-six forward. The same can be said for players like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Noel Acciari, who should all have suitors around the NHL.
It's a strange situation for the Penguins to be in, one they haven't faced in nearly 20 years. However, the organization can't deny it or run away from it, they need to embrace it. The fire sale is on and the rebuild is about to begin in Pittsburgh.
