Five Best RFA Extensions of NHL Offseason
This was the summer of NHL restricted free agents cashing in. Multiple top young players secured long-term deals. It was also a lucrative summer for the top RFAs, with one defender securing the second-highest annual salary of any player to sign a deal this offseason. Some contracts might not feel like home runs soon enough, but these five deals stick out as the best of this year's RFA bunch.
5. Morgan Geekie, Forward - Boston Bruins
This was some tidy work from the Bruins. Geekie exploded last season, scoring 33 goals and setting career highs in assists (24) and points (57) as well. He was rewarded with a six-year, $33 million contract. His $5.5 million annual salary is totally fair for the 20 to 25 goals and 50 points he can provide while still 27 years old.
4. Evan Bouchard, Defenseman - Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers made defenseman Evan Bouchard the highest annually paid player of all the restricted free agents this summer, signing him to a four-year contract with an annual salary of $10.5 million. It might be a pricey contract, but Bouchard was the best RFA of the bunch this summer. He's coming off a second consecutive season scoring more than 60 points in the regular season and his fourth straight year with 40 points or higher. He's also recorded at least 17 points in three consecutive postseasons, including 23 this past postseason. He's one of the most productive offensive defenseman in the NHL, and the Oilers are likely going to win the Western Conference again in 2026 partly due to Bouchard's presence.
3. Matthew Knies, Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs lost Mitch Marner, and the only silver lining is Matthew Knies. He’s an unlikely candidate to become a 100-point scorer in 2025-2026, but the 22-year-old took a huge jump in his second full season. He recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games, earning a six-year extension with an average annual value of $7.75 million. He has a great chance to outplay that contract and quickly playing alongside Auston Matthews or John Tavares. He's not Marner, but for half the price, he's a hell of a replacement.
2. Gabriel Vilardi, Forward - Winnipeg Jets
It took a good chunk of the summer, but the Jets and Gabriel Vilardi hammered out a six-year extension worth $45 million. He's eclipsed the 20-goal mark three consecutive seasons, improving upon that total each year as well. Last year he posted career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61). He just turned 26, and the Jets have another underrated scorer locked up through his prime years. Great work by Winnipeg here.
1. JJ Peterka, Forward - Utah Mammoth
Everything that leaves the Buffalo Sabres turns to gold, and that’s going to be the case once again with the Utah Mammoth acquiring and signing JJ Peterka this summer. The 23-year-old winger is coming off a 28-goal season on the lowly Sabres, and the Mammoth inked him to a five-year extension where he’ll make $7.70 million annually. That cap hit will only become more of a bargain as he hits the 30-goal mark multiple times over the next few years and the Mammoth continue their rise in the Western Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!