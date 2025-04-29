Panthers Defenseman Faces Hearing for Hit on Lightning Forward
The first-round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning has been a nasty one, with some very questionable hits on both sides.
Game 4 on Monday night was no exception, with one of said questionable hits coming from Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. In the middle of the second period, Ekblad delivered a high hit on Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, shoving his forearm into his opponent's face for the takedown. Hagel did not return to the game.
Though Ekblad controversially did not receive a penalty on the play, but the NHL definitely took notice. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Ekblad will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for the hit.
Ekblad, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, previously missed 20 games - including the first two games of this season, for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy. He made his return in Game 3 on Saturday.
Despite committing a hit that very well could've gotten him thrown out of the game, Ekblad made his presence felt later on when he scored the game-tying goal with 3:47 left in the third period. Seth Jones scored the go-ahead goal for Florida 11 seconds later. The Panthers would go on to win 4-2 and take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.
Hagel was previously suspended one game after a hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the third period of Game 2 on Thursday. Fans at Amerant Bank Arena cheered Ekblad's hit on Hagel Monday, likely in response to the Lightning star's prior hit.
Game 5 between the Lightning and Panthers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Tampa Bay needs a win to stay alive, while Florida will look to finish its in-state rival off in five games for the second year in a row.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!