Maple Leafs Coach Gives Troubling Update on Injured Goalie
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube announced that goaltender Anthony Stolarz won't travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 against the Florida Panthers, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
Stolarz, 31, suffered a scary injury in Game 1 on Monday night. The New Jersey native was visibly shaken up after a hit to the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett, though he stayed in the game for a few minutes after. Upon making his way to the Maple Leafs' bench, however, he reportedly vomited before leaving ScotiaBank Arena on a stretcher and going to the hospital. He was not available for Game 2 on Wednesday.
Bennett, who has a history of questionable hits, did not receive a penalty on the play, nor did he receive any supplemental discipline from the Department of Player Safety.
Berube referred to the hit as an "elbow to the head, clearly," while Bennett and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice both defended the forward's actions.
After serving as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup last season in Florida, Stolarz has enjoyed a fantastic first season in Toronto. He finished the regular season with an NHL-best .926 save percentage, along with a 2.14 goals against average and a 21-8-3 record. He earned the honor of being the Leafs' starter for the playoffs, where he posted a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average before the injury.
With Stolarz sidelined, the Maple Leafs turned to 26-year-old Joseph Woll in net. The Missouri native stopped 25 of 28 shots he faced in a 4-3 victory in Game 2.
“I was just trying to stay in the moment and stick to the process and focus what I needed to focus on," Woll said after the game, per NHL.com. “The team was great in front of me. It’s been special to see, really, all season. But as the regular season was coming to a close, and then here in playoffs, the guys have just been putting their bodies on the line.”
Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena, with the Maple Leafs looking to take a 3-0 stranglehold in the series.
