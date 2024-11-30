Panthers Forward Taking Game to Next Level
The life of the defending Stanley Cup champions is anything but easy, and the Florida Panthers are figuring that out first-hand. It started immediately following their organization's first championship parade when free agency opened. They watched lock-down defender Brandon Montour depart for a huge new deal in Seattle, while several other depth forwards were rewarded with contracts the Panthers could ill afford.
Instead, the Panthers focused the majority of their remaining salary cap space to young forward and former first-round draft pick Anton Lundell. The 23 year-old forward is already a veteran of 239 NHL games, but this season's he's taking his game to a new level.
Since Lundell's rookie season, the ceiling for his offensive skills was a mile high. As a 19-year-old rookie, he netted 18 goals with the Cats, further establishing the potential he possessed. Over the past two seasons, however, he's been relegated to a middle-six role while the team pursued the Stanley Cup and put up respectable 30-35 point seasons playing mostly third-line minutes.
This year, Lundell is getting the opportunity the Panthers envisioned for him when they made him the No. 12 overall pick. In response, he's shown significant improvement across the board, and his offensive numbers are on pace for career-highs. Through the first 23 games of the 2024-2025 campaign, he has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points to rank fifth on the team in scoring.
And the best part of Lundell's development is that he is still playing at a high level defensively, which is where he's earned his keep over the past two seasons. The young forward is a key part of the penalty kill. According to Fox Sports statistics, he's averaging 1:15 of short-handed ice-time per game, showing a high level of trust from head coach Paul Maurice.
His versatility also is proving to be a huge asset for the Panthers once again. He's permanently becoming a top-six player for the Cats, but in the meantime he can still be positioned throughout the lineup. Now that his offensive game has taken that next step, it makes him even more dangerous and helpful to his team.
It's perfect timing that Lundell is having his best start of his career. The Panthers would not be able to keep pace in the Atlantic Division without someone or multiple players stepping up and taking on more responsibility and production. Lundell has done that and then some in his fourth season with Florida, and it's giving this team a shot at returning to championship prominence.
