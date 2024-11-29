Report: Canucks Losing Top Defenseman to Injury
After going down 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks almost put together a comeback, but fell just short losing 5-4. Before the conclusion of the game, however, the Canucks lost a key defenseman to injury.
With time winding down, and already having scored with their goalie pulled, Filip Hronek left the ice for the Canucks’ bench. Hronek was checked behind the net and fell to the ice in clear pain. He wasn’t hit hard, but it was obvious he couldn’t continue.
There is yet to be any official updates from the Canucks, but according to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Hronek is going to miss some time.
“I just heard he’s going to miss some time,” Friedman said. “I don’t know what the exact prognosis is, or what might need to be done, or not to be done, but I just heard he’s going to miss some time. That’s obviously a huge loss for them.”
Hronek was behind the Penguins’ net collecting a loose puck when Jack St. Ivany pushed Hronek into the boards. Hronek went shoulder-first into the wall before falling to the ice.
There were under 50 seconds remaining in the game when Hronek skated off the ice in clear discomfort.
Hronek is among the Canucks’ leaders in average time on ice, with only his linemate Quinn Hughes, logging more minutes as a skater. Hronek averages 23:36 of ice time per game in 21 games played this season.
He’s not an offensive juggernaut on the blue line like Hughes, but he’s a sturdy defenseman who can eat minutes with the best of them.
Friedman didn’t specify if the team would make any moves to fill the space but noted that the Canucks have a front office not afraid of change.
“Although it is a front office that is very, very aggressive,” Friedman said. “They don’t sit and wait.”
The Canucks are 11-7-3 and have not gotten the best work out of their blue liners this season. Maybe this injury spurs not only a move to fill the space left by Hronek, but also a move to bolster their defensive group for the second quarter of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!