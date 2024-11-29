Report: Rangers Interested In Bringing Back Veteran Forward
The New York Rangers have become the center of trade speculation for the NHL as a couple of tough weeks forced some big names to surface on the block. Rangers’ Captain Jacob Trouba, veteran Chris Kreider, and youngsters K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko have all been listed as possible trade pieces.
While a number of players might be on their way out, the Rangers have their eyes on certain targets they might want in return. The playoffs are still very much in play for the Blue Shirts, meaning they’re looking for players who can help them win.
According to Arthur Staple of the Athletic, the Rangers reached out to the Vancouver Canucks regarding J.T. Miller. The 31-year-old is currently on a leave of absence, but is a former Ranger who was drafted by New York 15th overall in 2011.
“A league source said the Rangers recently inquired with the Canucks about J.T. Miller,” Staple writes. “Miller was a 2011 first-round pick by the Rangers and has been coveted by Drury before — the Rangers were after Miller before the 2021-22 trade deadline.”
Miller played the first 341 games of his NHL career with the Rangers, and scored 72 goals and 100 assists for 172 total points in that time. As a member of the Rangers, he maxed out at 22 goals and 58 total points.
Before joining the Canucks in 2019, the Rangers traded Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 season. Miller was traded to Tampa Bay along with defenseman Ryan McDonagh.
Last season, Miller crushed those numbers with career highs in goals (37) and points (103) as a leader with the Canucks.
Miller currently has 16 points (6G-10A) through 17 games played and is signed through the 2029-30 season at $8 million annually. The price tag doesn’t appear to be an issue for the Rangers as they try and wake something up in their team.
