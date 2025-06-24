Panthers, Flames Trade Finalized After Three Years
The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames made a blockbuster trade in the summer of 2022. The Panthers acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional future first-round draft pick.
Three years later, the move haunts the Flames while the Panthers celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. It’s a move that’s provided dividends for Florida, but the final piece of the trade was finally met with the conclusion of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Due to the Panthers’ sending their 2024 first-round pick conditionally to the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the Claude Giroux trade, there was the potential for Florida’s 2025 first-round pick would go to Philly and push their first 2026 pick to Calgary. The conditions of that were not met, however, which awarded the 2025 first-round pick from Florida to Calgary. Despite not having their own original pick in Round 1, the Flames now own two selections in the first round (18 and 32), two second-round picks, and a third-round choice.
The confirmation is hopefully a bit of consolation for the Flames. They are trying to build a championship organization of their own, and having a player like Matthew Tkachuk would go a long way toward that goal. With five picks in the first three rounds and over $20 million in salary cap space at their disposal, the Flames aims to take a tangible step forward over the summer.
For the Panthers, it’s all worth it. Their management team has displayed a shrewd ability to discern between expending all assets and resources to win now and making splash trades when necessary. Aside from Tkachuk, huge pieces like Sam Reinhart and Seth Jones were brought in via trade. Their method clearly works, and they will have an excellent shot at going for three straight Stanley Cups when the 2026 playoffs begin.
