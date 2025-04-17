Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Back in Lineup for Playoffs
The Florida Panthers expect Matthew Tkachuk to be in the lineup when their opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning begins. The superstar winger has been out for months with a lower-body injury, but the team is planning to activate him from Long Term Injured Reserve before Game 1.
The return of the Panthers' forward is a huge factor in their upcoming series against the Lightning. The Battle of Florida has quickly become one of the most intense and entertaining rivalries in the NHL, and this year is no different. The Panthers aim to defend their Stanley Cup championship, while the Lightning seek to return to the Finals for the first time since their back-to-back championship runs in 2020 and 2021.
Tkachuk is an absolute nightmare in the postseason. He plays a physical style and loves to get under his opponent's skin. With him back in the mix, tempers will flare when the puck drops. The agitating winger dominated the series between the Panthers and Lightning last year. Over five games, he recorded three goals and six assists for nine points en route to a Panthers' series victory. He hopes to have the same level of impact in this year's series.
The 27-year-old was limited to just 52 regular-season games this season. When in the lineup, he's maintained his status as one of the most dangerous offensive players in the game. He scored 22 goals and added 35 assists for a total of 57 points. Despite missing 30 games, he finished third on the Panthers in scoring this year.
Tkachuk last played during the 4 Nations Face-Off for the United States. He was instrumental in the team's second-place finish, but the punishment sustained in the truncated tournament had a lasting effect on the winger. After a couple of months out of action, he's poised to return and lead the Panthers' title defense.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!