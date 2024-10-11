Panthers Captain Helped Off Ice After Brutal Injury
The Florida Panthers not only lost their meeting with the Ottawa Senators, but they may have lost their captain for quite some time. As Aleksander Barkov was battling with Tim Stutzle over a loose puck near the Panthers’ empty net, the two crashed hard into the boards.
Stutzle won the battle and potted an empty net goal, but Barkov took the worst of the collision. Barkov needed help off the ice and was unable to put any weight on his right foot.
Following the 3-1 loss to the Senators, Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice said he didn’t have any immediate updates on Barkov. Maurice stated that Barkov will be evaluated, likely for the next couple of days.
The Panthers are looking to defend their Stanley Cup championship and will need Barkov around to be at their very best. Barkov was voted as the NHL’s Selke Award winner last year for top defensive forward. It was his second career Selke win.
Barkov scored 27 goals and 57 assists for 80 total points in 73 games played in 2023-24. In 24 games played in the Panthers’ Stanley Cup run, Barkov posted eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points.
This loss to the Senators was the second game of the Panthers’ season. Barkov recorded an assist in the 6-4 win in their home opener.
